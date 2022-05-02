Bayley calls out former champion for future WWE match 

Bayley has taken to social media to call out former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae for a future match on WWE TV.

Bayley hasn't been seen on TV in almost a year after suffering a torn ACL back in July 2021. The former Women's Champion has teased returns at both the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania in recent months. But while the likes of Asuka and Lacey Evans have returned, The Role Model remains on the sidelines.

Bayley has teased several return matches over the past few weeks, with Alba Fyre being a recent target of the former NXT star. This week it was Candice LeRae, who gave birth to her first child back in February and has been on maternity leave ever since.

It remains unclear when Bayley will return to the ring. LeRae will likely remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Bayley has called Candice LeRae out on numerous occasions for a WWE match

Bayley has been on the sidelines for almost a year, so she has become much more active on social media. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has commented on several WWE storylines and called out a number of superstars.

Candice LeRae appears to be one of the women on Bayley's dream opponent list, since she asked the star for a match at Clash of Champions back in August 2019. She again stated that she wanted to face LeRae later that same year, after her request for a match at Clash of Champions was seemingly denied.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE I want to wrestle @CandiceLeRae this year I want to wrestle @CandiceLeRae this year

Last month, Bayley picked up where she left off back in 2019 and tweeted that she wanted to wrestle LeRae this year. Given Bayley's spot on the main roster and LeRae's run on NXT, it would take some adjustments in order to get both stars on the same brand. With this in mind, fans will have to wait and see whether this match ever happens.

