Bayley calls out Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT after altercation on WWE RAW

Bayley made her presence felt tonight on WWE NXT and in a big way. She had a lot to say to the fans in attendance, but in particular, she called out Roxanne Perez just 24 hours after their altercation on WWE RAW.

Last night, The Role Model took on Nia Jax in a losing effort. One of the reasons she may have lost, though, was the presence of Perez at ringside. The Prodigy was there only to antagonize her former idol and had to be forcibly removed from the arena.

With that in mind, Bayley addressed Perez tonight. She mentioned how the former NXT Women's Champion told her she was like Natalya and CM Punk. But, rather than be offended, the seven-time champion took it as a compliment.

She then went on to speak about what happened last night and claimed that it was a "small ball," and that her actions were a sign that she was not ready for a main roster move.

"I mean Rox, come on. I think I may have given you too much credit because that is just lame. You didn't have a better plan than that? That's like small ball. To me, that doesn't prove that you're ready for RAW and SmackDown," claimed Bayley.

She then moved on from Perez and addressed the new NXT Women's Champion, Giuila, praising her before being interrupted by The Beautiful Madness herself, and later Perez and Cora Jade.

