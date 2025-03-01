Bayley calls out WWE for major omission ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025

Bayley will compete at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in less than 24 hours. Ahead of the show, she criticized the company for a major omission.

Many fans feel Bayley has had a major drop-off since she lost the WWE Women's Championship. Right around the same time last year, The Role Model was on top of the world. She won the Royal Rumble and had punched her ticket to WrestleMania.

The story is quite different for her this year. The Role Model was unsuccessful at the Royal Rumble. Hence, she has one more chance to guarantee her spot at WrestleMania 41 by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

However, to win this match, she will have to defeat five other women. Tonight on the Kickoff show for the Elimination Chamber, The Role Model came face to face with her opponents in a segment that ended in a brawl after Bianca Belair and Naomi attacked Nia Jax and Liv Morgan.

WWE had prepared a hype video of each of the participants in the match. A fan shared this hype video on social media. But the former Hugger called out her employer for omitting the fact that she had previously won the Elimination Chamber match in the video.

"They forgot to list ELIMINATION CHAMBER WINNER as well."

Bayley is referring to the time when she won the tag team Elimination Chamber match in 2019 along with Sasha Banks to become the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions.

