34-year-old WWE Superstar says Bayley came to her with the idea of the group in 2018

Former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai recalls how Bayley came to her with the idea of creating a stable in 2018.

Bayley reinvented herself in 2019 when she turned on the fans and joined forces with Sasha Banks. Since then, she has become the Role Model who is loathed by fans. After being the longest reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, she got injured while training.

It took her over a year to return, and when she did, it was the hottest party of the summer with some new friends. Speaking on Digital Spy, Dakota Kai, a member of Bayley's stable, recalled how the Role Model had come to her with the idea back in 2018 when Kai was still part of the black and gold brand:

"We were talking about when I was still in NXT, it was like 2018 when she first brought it up to me and then again at Evolution.We just kept like saying, 'This needs to happen, we want this to happen so bad,' and obviously the members changed but I was the constant. So I think it's very poetic that it happened at SummerSlam and that her idea that we've been talking about for so long finally happened on such a big stage and with IYO as well, it was an emotional moment for all of us that it finally happened." [H/T - Fightful]

It would have been interesting to see how the other potential members of the group would have been.

Bayley's stable were unable to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

A few months ago, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company, vacating the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The entire division ended with no update on when a tournament would take place to crown new champions.

A few weeks after the new regime was appointed in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement, the titles were brought back to the picture and a tournament was announced. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai became the first teams to reach the finals of the tournament.

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez reached the finals after defeating Sonya Deville and Natalya on SmackDown. Last night, the two teams faced off against each other for the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

After several distractions from the Role Model, Team Belair helped to even the odds. In the end, Dakota Kai was pinned and the team lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. It will be interesting to see what's next for the trio.

Do you think Bayley's squad should have won? Sound off in the comment section.

Check out: Bayley reacts to Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 37

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA