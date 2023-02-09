Bayley challenges WWE personality to a match at WrestleMania 

It appears that Bayley is calling her shot at WrestleMania 40.

While Damage CTRL is likely already factored into the plans internally for WrestleMania 39, that doesn't mean you can't plan ahead for next year.

If the former WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion has her way, WrestleMania 40 is going to be one to remember.

Bayley was a guest on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When a fan asked her if she could challenge Michael Cole to a future match, the leader of Damage CTRL talked herself into wanting a bout with the SmackDown commentator at WrestleMania 40.

"I would love to have a match with Michael Cole," Bayley said. "I mean he comes up to me every single time I see him and he goes, 'When are we going to have our match? I'm undefeated!' And I'm like dude, I have a lot to do! But there will come a day when I could finally whoop him and maybe take his job. Yeah, that's it. I want it next WrestleMania!" said The Role Model.

Bayley was present to watch Toxic Attraction explode on WWE NXT

Bayley channeled her inner Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake last night on WWE NXT as she hosted an episode of Ding Dong! Hello? Between Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

The segment played out very similarly to the Barbershop segment in the 1990s when Shawn Michaels turned on Marty Janetty and broke up The Rockers. With the Heartbreak Kid currently running creative in NXT, it's no surprise he used one of the most iconic moments of his career for inspiration in 2023.

Was it the right call for WWE to break up yet another women's tag team? Only time will tell.

