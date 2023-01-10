Bayley claims that 33-year-old WWE Superstar made a mistake by stepping up for Becky Lynch

WWE star Bayley took to Twitter to take a dig at Mia Yim after attacking the 33-year-old on RAW.

On this week's show, Damage CTRL ambushed Yim in a backstage segment. Faction leader Bayley is currently feuding with Becky Lynch, who recently teamed up with Yim.

Taking to Twitter, The Role Model advised Yim not to step up for other stars. She further took a dig at Lynch for not helping The OC member.

"DON’T STEP UP FOR SOMEONE WHO WON’T STEP UP FOR YOU!!!!!! This is not a cryptic tweet. This is some advice from da Role Model to @MiaYim about @BeckyLynchWWE !!!!!!!!! #RAW," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet below:

Vince Russo recently spoke about the real-life issues between WWE stars Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's issues have been made public to fans in recent months.

Speaking in a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo mentioned that the issues between the two top stars should've been kept private. He said:

"I guess because of social media, Chris, it was just handled differently during my time," Russo said. "The way it was handled, if there was an issue, you went in a room and you closed the door behind you and you came out of that room not hunky dory, but with an understanding. Men and women handled their business like men and women."

Flair and Lynch are members of The Four Horsewomen, alongside Sasha Banks and Bayley. All four superstars have played a crucial role in the women's revolution in the company.

Bayley and Lynch are currently expected to continue their feud. The Man made her return to WWE programming in the lead-up to Survivor Series WarGames and played a significant role in her team's win.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch continue her feud with Bayley? Sound off in the comment section.

