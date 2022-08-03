Bayley fires shot at Becky Lynch; states case for why she was the best dual champion in WWE

Bayley made her return to WWE at SummerSlam and confronted RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

She arrived with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, formerly known as Io Shirai in NXT. The trio surrounded the RAW Women's Champion in the ring after she defeated Becky Lynch. However, Becky turned babyface and stood by Bianca's side as the heels retreated.

The following night on RAW, Becky cut a promo and revealed that she suffered a separated shoulder. The heel trio then attacked Becky backstage and WWE announced that she will be out of action for several months.

Earlier today, The Man posted on Twitter that she was a better double champion than Roman Reigns when she showed up to work. The Role Model responded by claiming that she was superior because she ran both the singles and the tag team divisions. She used to refer to herself as "Bayley Dos Straps", a spin on Becky's former nickname "Becky Two Belts".

"Me, I ran DOS DIVISIONS. DOS STYLES. ME."

Bianca Belair warns Bayley following WWE RAW

The 33-year-old has already made an impact since returning at WWE SummerSlam. She got a tremendous reaction from the Nashville crowd, even as she confronted Bianca Belair, who is from Tennessee.

The RAW Women's Champion was interviewed on RAW Talk following last night's show. Bianca reminded everyone that she is the champion and the RAW women's division belongs to her. She thanked Alexa Bliss and Asuka for having her back and vowed to stand up for her division.

"I am the RAW Women's Champion. So I'm not gonna let Bayley and Iyo and Dakota come in and think that they're gonna take it over. I'm gonna stand up for my division and I had Alexa and Asuka come out and come to my side. So, we have this division on lock. I thought I closed one chapter at SummerSlam, but now I have another chapter opening up like that. I say all the time. No rest for the best." (02:35- 02:57)

