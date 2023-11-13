Bayley claims to be on 'cloud nine' following the arrival of two new members in Damage CTRL

WWE Superstar Bayley recently hinted at being on 'cloud nine' after Kairi Sane and Asuka joined Damage CTRL.

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Damage CTRL faced Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka in a six-woman tag team match. While the match started with The Role Model and Belair, it took a turn when Asuka betrayed her teammates and eventually attacked The EST with mist. In the aftermath of the bout, Asuka and Kairi became a part of the heel stable.

Taking to social media, The Role Model uploaded a photo of herself alongside her stablemates – Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. She captioned the picture with nine 'cloud' emojis, indicating that she is on cloud nine at the moment.

Check out Bayley's Instagram post below:

Bayley had sent a warning to Bianca Belair ahead of Crown Jewel

Bayley had previously sent out a warning to Bianca Belair ahead of the Crown Jewel premium live event.

Prior to the premium live event, WWE posted a video of the heel stable in which The Role Model was seen warning The EST. She had mentioned that Belair wouldn't be able to dethrone SKY under any possible circumstances.

She also stated that Belair wouldn't be able to compete at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

"Ding dong, hello, Bianca and my champion, Iyo Sky. She is the WWE Women's Champion, did you guys know that? Yeah, and things are not going to change. Nothing is going to change tonight, and nothing is going to change at Crown Jewel, because tonight, I am going to soften up Bianca for you, alright? She thinks she can walk around and run us? Damage CTRL is in control! Let's go talk strategy. We're going to put her down. She is going to be done. She ain't going to make it to Saudi actually. She's not going to make it to Crown Jewel," she said.

It will be interesting to see how far WWE decides to push Damage CTRL and Bianca Belair's rivalry.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

