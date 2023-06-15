Bayley claims fellow WWE star wants to face her at WrestleMania for the "payday"

Bayley knows the only reason a current WWE talent wants to face her at WrestleMania is the paycheck.

Over the last several years, the Damage CTRL leader has had a very public and hilarious feud with SmackDown commentator Michael Cole.

It's gotten so crazy over time to the point where Cole has actually challenged the former Hugger to a match at a future WrestleMania.

SmackDown Superstar Bayley was a guest this week on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When the topic of Michael Cole came up, The Role Model told a hilarious story of running into the veteran commentator at a steakhouse recently and said the only reason Cole wants to face her at WrestleMania is because of the payday.

"Last week I went into a steakhouse in Des Moines, Iowa because I was hungry," Bayley said. "I got in super late, the steakhouse was right next to my hotel, went to the steakhouse. I get a text from who? Michael Cole! He's sitting right in front of me and he says, 'Who sits at a booth all by themselves instead of sitting at the bar like a human?'"

The former RAW Women's Champion continued:

"I don't want to sit at the bar because I don't want to talk to people. If you sit at the bar that's an open conversation for people like you. I don't want to talk to Michael Cole. I don't want to see your face, Michael Cole. I'm tired of you. And when I'm ready to get back in your head and when I'm ready to annoy you. I will! I know he wants a Wrestlemania match. That's what he wants. He wants that pay day."

Bayley is happy about the recent change of the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships

At another point in the show, Bayley was asked about the introduction of the new WWE Women's and Women's World Championships that have replaced the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles.

The leader of Damage CTRL believes it is time for a change, and it only lights a fire in her to hold a new championship she hasn't held before.

"I mean, they're beautiful for one," Bayley said. "I think it's sad to see the other ones go but it's definitely time for a change because the locker room has changed so much. The roster has changed and grown so much that it's kind of nice to see a brand-new slate, so to speak, just a brand-new look. It kind of reminded me of when they got rid of the Divas title and we're presented with the brand new RAW Women's title and Lita unveiled it at WrestleMania. So it was kind of a cool moment to experience that. But now it lights a fire in me; like I said, I've done pretty much everything so it lights a fire in me to want to see myself raising that title or to see IYO raising either one of those titles."

