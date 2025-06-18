Bayley claims major WWE name misses her, has texted her every week for the past two months

Bayley made an interesting comment on this week's edition of RAW Recap after being told Michael Cole had praised her. The Role Model said the WWE veteran misses her even though he pretends otherwise.
Michael Cole has had quite an amusing on-screen relationship with Bayley since the pandemic. The duo has comically "feuded" on WWE TV and social media on multiple occasions over the past five years or so.
During this week's RAW Recap, the former Women's Champion was told Michael Cole had heaped big praise on her. In response, she had the following to say:
"Wow, Michael Cole, you don't say. That little idiot finally said something nice about me? Well, I know he missed me. He tries to pretend like he doesn't miss me, but he does. He texts me every single Tuesday saying, 'I wish you were there last night,' for the last two months. But the thing about Cole is that he's there every single week, and he sees everything, he hears everything, and he's been here for a very long time. So he knows snakes when he sees them and he knows real ones when he sees them, and I think that's what he's seeing out of me right now." [34:24-34:56]
R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE
Bayley has her eyes set on the Women's Intercontinental Title
Bayley recently engaged in a war of words with fellow WWE veteran Becky Lynch on RAW. She challenged The Man to a title match on next week's edition of RAW. While Lynch agreed to the match, she didn't want to put the title on the line.
That changed pretty quickly, though, as fill-in GM Nick Aldis took matters into his own hands and made next week's bout a title match. Lynch will now do everything in her power to make sure the Women's Intercontinental Championship remains on her shoulder after next week's RAW.
Please credit WWE's YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article!