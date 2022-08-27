Bayley claims she revitalized WWE personality's career

Former RAW Women's Champion Bayley claims she revitalized Michael Cole's career.

Bayley became one of the biggest heels in the women's division when she and Sasha Banks attacked Becky Lynch in 2019. In the following months, she became the SmackDown Women's Champion and had one of the longest reigns on the blue brand.

Michael Cole, who has been a part of the company for over two decades, is the voice of SmackDown alongside Pat McAfee. She recently went on Twitter to mock Cole and claimed that she revitalized his career more than his commentary partner:

"Revitalized his career more than Pat"

Michael Cole was recently seen in a feud between Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin where he supported his commentary partner. The Role Model made her return to the company at SummerSlam along with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

Bayley has been mocking Michael Cole since her heel turn

In 2019, Bayley did the unthinkable when she turned against the WWE Universe and became a top heel of the company. She destroyed her inflatable buddies to solidify her heel turn.

She later defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship while teaming up with Sasha Banks. During the Pandemic Era, the Role Model made a mockery out of Cole's commentary on several occasions, which has been lauded by fans. She continued mocking Cole on social media as well.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE WWE @WWE As the weekly voice of @WWE programming and a beloved mentor behind the scenes, @MichaelCole celebrates 25 years with WWE and receives heartwarming comments from those who have been there along the way. As the weekly voice of @WWE programming and a beloved mentor behind the scenes, @MichaelCole celebrates 25 years with WWE and receives heartwarming comments from those who have been there along the way. https://t.co/V34uVfAiz7 And here we have a message from @MichaelCole himself, on his 25th anniversary!!!!!!!!!!!! twitter.com/WWE/status/153… And here we have a message from @MichaelCole himself, on his 25th anniversary!!!!!!!!!!!! twitter.com/WWE/status/153… https://t.co/9k421nhy1l

Cole was last seen in the ring during the 2012 Royal Rumble. In 2011, he was heavily involved in a feud with Jerry Lawler which went on for months and the two faced each other at WrestleMania 27. Since then, Cole hasn't stepped inside a WWE ring.

Bayley and Cole are currently on different brands. However, it is unlikely that the two will ever be in an intergender match against each other to resolve their issues. It would be interesting to see The Role Model take on The Voice of WWE.

Do you think Michael Cole will wrestle again? Sound off in the comment section.

Edited by Ken Cameron