Bayley confirms her WrestleMania 40 opponent after a huge twist on SmackDown

Bayley finally made her decision on the WWE SmackDown tonight regarding her WrestleMania 40 opponent, but it came after a huge twist and betrayal - setting up the first official match for the grandest stage of them all.

Bayley's decision was delayed from WWE RAW this week after Nia Jax attacked Rhea Ripley. However, right before she was set to come out to the ring to announce her decision on the blue brand, she heard Iyo Sky tell Asuka and Kairi Sane that she was "done" tonight - in a moment very similar to 2005 when Batista overheard a conversation between Ric Flair and Triple H. Notably, Dakota Kai was absent.

During the segment where she was set to make her choice, Bayley teased going after Rhea Ripley, but stated that sometimes, even somebody's biggest support system roots against them. Speaking a sentence in Japanese, she confronted IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane, stating that she knew exactly how much they spoke about her behind her back.

The Kabuki Warriors began to attack her in what looks to be the end of this version of Damage CTRL. However, the Grand Slam Champion apparently came prepared and took them out with a metal pipe.

She and SKY almost clashed before the Women's Champion backed away - with the Royal Rumble winner making her WrestleMania 40 match against her official.

This marked her first face turn in 4.5 years and fans are now waiting to see what comes next.

