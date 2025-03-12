Bayley congratulates two WWE stars after a historic match

Bayley took to social media after WWE Roadblock to send a message to two wrestlers. She congratulated Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer after they made history on the show.

The match took place in the main event of this week's special episode of NXT. It was described as the biggest women's match in the history of the brand. This was their first match against each other in WWE, and it was well-received by fans.

The Dark Angel emerged victorious and became the first woman ever to hold the NXT Women's Championship and Women's North American Title simultaneously.

After the match, Bayley took to X to congratulate Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer for their stellar performance tonight. The Role Model has held two titles before in WWE, so she knows what it's like.

"Congratulations @giulia0221g and da new double champ @Steph_Vaquer," she wrote.

Stephanie Vaquer is now the first woman to hold two singles championships since Becky Lynch became Becky 2 Belts in 2019. She was the NXT Women's North American Champion heading into the bout, and she walked out with two titles.

It'll be interesting to see where she and Giulia go from here. Many fans would love to see either of them share the ring with Bayley on the main roster.

