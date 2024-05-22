Bayley continues to fire shots at former champion following WWE SmackDown

WWE Women's Champion Bayley has been involved in a social media banter with fellow superstar Chelsea Green following the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Role Model recently shared an update responding to the former Women's Tag Team Champion.

The Hot Mess has been vocal on social media since her return to the company in 2023. The 33-year-old is currently having a back-and-forth on social media with Bayley ahead of their in-ring face-off. Chelsea Green is scheduled to lock horns with the Women's Champion in a singles match this Friday ahead of the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

The former Damage CTRL member has been an integral part of the blue brand for some time now. Green, on the other hand, was drafted to SmackDown during the WWE Draft 2024. This week's episode of blue brand takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and ahead of the show, the former TNA star shared an update on X/Twitter, firing shots at the 34-year-old and posting about her luxurious time in the Middle East.

Bayley, however, came up with a post of her own mocking the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion.

"Cool, hope you had a great day...," The Role Model said.

Bayley shares her take on the WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament

This year's The King and The Queen of the Ring Tournaments featured several highly entertaining bouts. The finals of both tourneys will take place at the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

During her recent appearance on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Bayley shared her take on The Queen of the Ring Tournament. The former Damage CTRL leader claimed that she was proud of her fellow superstars for their incredible performances. The Role Model also suggested a tournament to determine the number-one contender for her title.

"I love it. I wish that we could do more things like this. I think Queen of the Ring has been so special and such a good highlight for women that haven’t really gotten the time to show who they are and what they can do... These are PLE-level matches that I’ve been able to, as the champion, kind of take the stress off myself and enjoy. I’m just so happy and so proud of the whole division for killing it and just showing like, I feel like they deserve more matches like this, more spotlights, more tournaments. Hell, have a tournament to face me next, just so I can watch," she said.

Bayley's last in-ring appearance was during her title defense against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi in a Triple-Threat Match at Backlash France. She would look to continue her winning run when she faces Chelsea Green on SmackDown.