Bayley crushed by massive 209-pound WWE star on SmackDown

Bayley competed against a former champion tonight on SmackDown. After the match, she was crushed by a 209-pound star.

Piper Niven has shown a lot of growth since she started teaming with Chelsea Green last year. The two grew quite close as a tag team and have been teaming even after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship. Due to their often hilarious antics in the ring, Piper and Chelsea have been an entertaining team to watch.

Tonight on SmackDown, the WWE Women's Champion was set to compete against Chelsea Green. The Role Model put away her opponent within a couple of minutes. However, she didn't anticipate what would soon follow.

Following the match, Piper Niven hit the Role Model with a splash. The WWE Women's Champion tried to fight back but to no avail as Niven slammed her to the mat. She then hit three sentons on The Role Model before walking away.

This might lead to a feud between Piper Niven and Bayley, given how viciously she assaulted the champion tonight on SmackDown. It remains to be seen how the Role Model retaliates next.

