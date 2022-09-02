"Hurt me personally" - Bayley shares honest thoughts about WWE Superstar's unexpected release 

Bayley recently recalled feeling hurt after her DAMAGE CTRL stablemate Dakota Kai was unexpectedly released from WWE in April earlier this year.

Though she returned better than ever at SummerSlam 2022, Kai's first run with the company didn't pan out as well as fans expected. She was let go from the promotion after expressing her desire not to extend her contract. However, with Triple H taking control, she made her sensational comeback to WWE, forming an evil alliance with Bayley and Iyo Sky.

Appearing on BT Sport's The Run-In ahead of Clash of at the Castle 2022, The Role Model confessed that she was hurt after knowing about Kai's initial release. The former RAW Women's Champion added she was about to board a flight when she learned about her current stablemate's exit from the promotion.

"She has so much to give. She was just getting to the peak of her career, and the fact that she was let go hurt me personally because she's such a good friend of mine even before WWE and all this. And just the fact that we were letting someone so talented go. I was just one of the times I was getting on a flight to go home from Orlando; I was there for rehab, and I didn't feel like getting into the flight."

Furthermore, Bayley recalled sending a few heartfelt texts to Dakota Kai after this, to which the latter responded with an upbeat message.

"I felt like going to her house and check on her, and I ended up sending her a bunch of crap she makes fun of me for. She was like 'I didn't die, I'm fine,'" said Bayley. (1:06 - 1:37)

Bayley says working with Iyo Sky, and Dakota Sky in WWE is a dream

The Role Model feels that working alongside Sky and Kai in WWE is nothing less than a dream come true, as she admires both performers immensely.

Bayley added that even if she wasn't associated with them, she would have gone out of her way to compete against the duo as they are "talented."

"Being able to do this alongside her and Iyo [Sky] is the ultimate dream come true. If I was on the outside of this, I would want to be on her team, or I would be like I want to have a match with them because they are so talented. It feels like I'm learning from them every day. It's just a dream come true," added Bayley. (1:38 - 1:54)

DAMAGE CTRL is all set to battle RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a six-woman bout at Clash at the Castle 2022. With both sides being star-studded, it's hard to determine who will walk away with the win.

