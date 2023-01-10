Bayley and Damage CTRL assault 33-year-old star backstage on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Damage CTRL members Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY laid smack on Mia Yim during a backstage segment.

Earlier tonight, Bayley had already embarrassed "Michin" Mia Yim in a one-on-one match. Before the match, The Role Model had something to say to Becky Lynch. She implied in her promotional video that Lynch most likely had no friends and was envious of the friendship amongst the Damage CTRL members.

In the waning seconds of the contest, the former RAW Women's Champion made use of her extensive expertise to escape and roll the 33-year-old star up, earning a three-count and winning the bout.

A few moments later, on the red brand, backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley asked questions to Damage CTRL on the Becky Lynch front. However, Mia interrupted the interview and called The Role Model a fraud.

Bayley remarked that the only thing that set her apart from The Man was her willingness to accept help to win occasionally.

However, Mia Yim was taken by surprise when the Damage CTRL faction savagely attacked her in a backstage segment, only to alert Big Time Becks.

