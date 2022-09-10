Bayley dares WWE tag team to show up on RAW; initiates Twitter back-and-forth

Former Women's Champion Bayley recently provoked SmackDown Tag Team Toxic Attraction to show up on Monday Night RAW.

Toxic Attraction was knocked out of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament due to an injury sustained by Gigi Dolin. This week, the nefarious duo was back in action against the Women's Tag Team Champions in a number one contender's match.

However, their return did not go as planned, as Raquel Rodriguez planted Jacy Jayne with a Tejana Bomb for the win. Afterward, Jayne took to social media to announce her team's comeback and asked if the fans had missed the tandem during their brief absence.

The Role Model was quick to fire shots at the returning tag team, daring them to show up on Monday Night RAW.

Here's what the tweet read:

"Show up to raw unless you scared," said The Role Model.

In response, Jacy shared a GIF, possibly indicating that it may be a while before the former two-time NXT Women's Champions show up on the red brand.

Bayley had a run-in with Bianca Belair on RAW

It was an exciting turn of events last week as Damage CTRL came out to protest the result of the Women's Tag Team Championships Tournament.

The trio felt that the titles were unfairly handed to Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. While they were in the middle of their rant, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair came out to the ring and addressed The Role model.

She asked Bayley for a match, but the latter refused, and the champion even waved the title in front of the Damage CTRL leader to tempt her into a showdown.

Bayley claimed she had nothing to prove to anyone and could win the title anytime she wanted before walking out on The EST of WWE. Fans will have to wait and see how this story unfolds in the coming weeks.

Do you think The Role Model will renew her rivalry with Bianca Belair on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

