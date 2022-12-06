Bayley defeats Asuka and top WWE star in the first triple-threat match for an opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship

Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in the first triple-threat match on the latest episode of the red brand for an opportunity to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

She will go on to face the winner of the second triple-threat match involving Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross, which will take place during the show. Whoever wins the singles match will then face The EST of WWE for the coveted RAW Women's Title.

Before the first singles match started, Becky Lynch interrupted Bayley's entrance, and the two stars had an in-ring promo. The Man spoke about her history with The Role Model and how it's been three years since they last faced each other. She also opened up on how they could face each other if they win their respective triple-threat matches.

Rhea Ripley then came down to the ring for the match and had a long, intense stare-down with Becky Lynch on the ramp.

Bayley and Rhea Ripley had a short-lived alliance during the match against Asuka, but The Eradicator wasn't happy with being bossed around.

The match ended after Asuka tried to perform a missile dropkick on The Role Model in the ring, but the latter blocked it and hit her with a Rose Plant to emerge victorious. After the match, Rhea assaulted The Empress of Tomorrow, hitting her with the Riptide.

Who do you think will win the second triple-threat match? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes