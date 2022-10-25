Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Bianca Belair thanks to a vicious assault from Nikki Cross.

Bianca Belair and Bayley have been involved in an intense rivalry since SummerSlam. A few weeks ago, The Role Model made her intentions clear by challenging Belair for the RAW Women's Championship in a ladder match at Extreme Rules. Despite putting on a valiant effort, The EST of WWE emerged victorious.

The two women clashed once again on the latest episode of RAW in a non-title match.

The contest started with Belair in control, showing her strength as she hit a backbreaker on Bayley. The RAW Women's Champion went for a KOD, but the Role Model slipped out of it,

The match was not without its share of interferences as IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai attacked Belair before sending her back into the ring. The referee was about to eject both of them from ringside when they were all taken out by a mysterious woman.

Meanwhile, inside the ring, Belair finally hit the KOD and went for the cover, but there was no referee present to count the pinfall. The woman revealed herself to be Nikki Cross and attacked Belair from behind, sending her into the ringpost.

This allowed Bayley to cover Belair for the win as a new referee made her way to the ring.

However, after the match, Nikki Cross viciously attacked the former women's champion before standing in the middle of the ring as RAW went off the air.

Nikki Cross has seemingly undergone a character change and has also reverted from her Almost Superhero gimmick. It remains to be seen what is in store for the former SAnitY member.

What do you make of Nikki Cross' gimmick change? Sound off in the comments section.

