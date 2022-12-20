Bayley defeats her former friend on RAW with help from her stablemates

Multi-time women's champion Bayley defeated her former Four Horsewomen mate Becky Lynch on the latest episode of RAW following distractions from IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Ever since Becky Lynch returned from a shoulder injury, she has been teasing a rivalry against Bayley. It all started when she joined Bianca Belair's team at Survivor Series WarGames. After defeating the Role Model and her team inside the structure, Big Time Becks didn't hesitate to take shots at the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

To make matters worse, when Lynch was about to win her triple threat match for the chance to face Bayley for a number one contender's match, IYO and Dakota Kai came out to prevent her from winning. Last week, The Man returned the favor by taking out Damage CTRL before The Role Model's match against Alexa Bliss.

It was later announced that the leader of Damage CTRL and Lynch will square off this week in a one-on-one match on the red brand.

The match between the two women was physical. It was an intense back-and-forth contest. Bayley was at her best, trying to win by any means necessary.

At one point in the match, she nearly succeeded when she rolled up Lynch and placed her feet on the bottom rope. The referee spotted it and didn't count the pinfall. A few moments later, Becky Lynch attempted the Manhandle Slam, but IYO SKY and Dakota Kai held onto the role model's feet.

This resulted in the referee ejecting them from the match. This distraction allowed the former RAW Women's Champion to strike The Man with a monitor before hitting The Rose Plant for the win.

It looks like this rivalry between the two former women's champions is far from over. It will be interesting to see what happens the next time these two women face each other.

