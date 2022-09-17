Bayley defeats former titleholder on WWE SmackDown

Multi-time women's champion Bayley faced off against Raquel Rodriguez this week on SmackDown.

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah recently lost their women's tag team title to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The outcome of the match was affected by Bayley as she interfered to help her stablemates.

It was announced earlier in the day that Raquel Rodriguez will take on the former women's champion on SmackDown. Ahead of the match, The Role Model claimed that the longest reigning SmackDown Women's Champion is back. Rodriguez countered the claims and stated that she doesn't see any greatness.

The match started with Raquel Rodriguez getting quite a few spots to show off her strength. Bayley attempted to get away from the former NXT Women's Champion by fleeing the ring.

She was followed by Rodriguez, who threw IYO SKY into Dakota Kai when she attempted to get involved. The former women's tag team champion then got back into the ring as the match proceeded. Rodriguez showed off her strength by hitting Bayley with a slam but couldn't get the pinfall.

The Role Model's stablemates distracted Raquel when she climbed to the top turnbuckle resulting in the former gaining the advantage. The former women's champion attempted a half crab on Rodriguez, who managed to kick her away.

During the closing moments of the match, Dakota Kai distracted the referee while IYO SKY raked Raquel Rodriguez's eyes. This allowed the former women's champion to pick up the win after hitting the Rose Plant.

After the match was over, Damage CTRL proceeded to attack the former NXT Women's Champion before Shotzi came to her aid.

