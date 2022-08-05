Bayley details backstage conversation about why she wanted to work with two former champions in her new faction

WWE Superstar Bayley recently explained the reason behind the formation of her new faction, alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion made her return at SummerSlam 2022. She appeared alongside Kai, who was released by WWE earlier this year, and Sky, formerly known as Io Shirai, who was out of action due to injury.

Speaking in a recent interview on After The Bell with Corey Graves, The Role Model expressed that she wanted to provide an opportunity to underutilized female superstars. Bayley also mentioned that being part of a faction would also help her evolve as a performer. She said:

“This is something that I’ve wanted for a while, I would say a couple of years. [It’s] actually something that I’ve talked to Hunter about before. Just wanting something different for the division and using girls that I think were either underutilized or that didn’t get that opportunity or didn’t get that spotlight. Just a way to evolve myself as in like many different variations of this faction or group that I wanted." (H/T- SEScoops)

Bayley further opened up about the idea of the formation of her new faction

During the same interview, Bayley mentioned that she was provided with a lot of time to think about forming a new faction while recovering from injury.

“But as I got injured and got to spend more time really thinking about it, I knew that I wanted literally girls who haven’t had the opportunity [to be on RAW or SmackDown or that haven’t been given an opportunity to feel what WrestleMania is like. Because that’s the ultimate goal of everybody," said Bayley. (H/T- SEScoops)

The former SmackDown Women's Champion added that working with new stars will be exciting for the fans to witness, She said:

"I just felt like if I look for girls that haven’t had that yet, just the hunger is gonna be that much stronger. It’s just gonna be fresher for the fans and fresher for the locker room where they’ll get excited to work with different people. So once I thought of it like that. [I] thought let me look at NXT. It was so easy. I knew who I wanted and I knew who could benefit from it. I knew who I can benefit from.” (H/T- SEScoops)

It will be interesting to see if the newly formed faction can cement its place as a top group in WWE in the coming weeks and months.

