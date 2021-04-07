Bayley discloses her WrestleMania 37 status

WWE Superstar Bayley has finally revealed her current WrestleMania 37 status in her latest interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT.

WWE currently doesn't have any plans for Bayley at WrestleMania 37, and her fans are livid about the situation. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was one of the biggest stars of WWE's pandemic era in 2020, so it's surprising that WWE failed to find a spot for her on the WrestleMania 37 card.

Here's what Bayley had to say about her WrestleMania status:

"I can't give you an honest answer, dude. I don't know. I'm sorry guys. It just didn't happen."

"Even if there was something, I don't know if I would tell you guys. It would spoil it. But it's okay, I'll be here for a long time."

Bayley has been left on the sidelines in recent weeks, as the SmackDown Women's Championship picture is focused on Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Still, many fans are shocked that WWE didn't even put Bayley into the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match.

Bayley was one of the biggest WWE Superstars of 2020

Bayley and Sasha Banks in WWE

Bayley entered 2020 as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and spent the better part of the year holding the belt. She defeated several top female superstars along the way. She successfully defended the gold against Lacey Evans, Naomi, Carmella, and Asuka.

Bayley finally lost the belt to her former best friend, Sasha Banks at WWE Hell In A Cell 2020. The duo gave it all inside the unforgiving structure, and The Boss emerged with her hand held high. Bayley later feuded with Bianca Belair for a short time, but she hasn't done anything of note since this storyline ended.

Bayley is one of the most decorated female stars in WWE history. She retained her RAW Women's title in a multi-woman match in her very first WrestleMania in 2017. Likewise, she survived another multi-woman outing to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 36.

Bayley is one of the most decorated female stars in WWE history. She retained her RAW Women's title in a multi-woman match in her very first WrestleMania in 2017. Likewise, she survived another multi-woman outing to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 36.