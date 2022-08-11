"I was so upset" - Bayley discloses her initial reaction to her injury in WWE last year

Bayley has discussed her initial reaction to her injury in WWE last year and how her mindset changed during her hiatus.

The Role Model tore her ACL before her SmackDown Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank last year. The EST of WWE defended the title against Carmella on an episode of SmackDown instead.

After being away for over a year, she finally made her much-anticipated return to the company at SummerSlam last month.

During a recent appearance on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Bayley stated that she was upset when she first learned about her injury, but considers the time off to be a much-needed break.

“At first, when the injury first happened, I was so upset because we were one or two weeks away from being in front of fans. I was like, ‘I can’t believe you made it this far and your body just gave up on you.’ That was my initial thought,"said Bayley. "As everyone says, when injuries happen, you kind of have time to reflect and sit and go through all these different waves of emotions." (H/T: 411Mania)

Bayley says she needed a break from WWE following her injury

The former Women's Champion is one of the biggest female stars in the entire industry right now. Although the injury took her out of WWE Television for over a year, Bayley realized that she needed a break as it allowed her to get some much-needed rest.

"I realized that my body had been telling me for a long time to slow down and that I really needed a break. I felt like I was pushing myself too far to the point where you don’t want to get to, where you start losing it and feel a little crazy and your body is just too worn down. I was getting to that point, but they needed this, and I needed that. I just wanted to prove I could handle it. So, I think my body made it kind of stop for me, and I really think now looking back, it was all meant to be.”

Bayley's first match since returning at SummerSlam is scheduled for the WWE Clash at the Castle, where she, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai will take on Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss in a 6-woman tag team match.

