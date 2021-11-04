Bayley drops a cryptic tease regarding WWE return date 

Bayley has been out of action for almost three months after she suffered an ACL injury in the build-up to WWE's Money in the Bank event in July.
Despite reports suggesting that the former Women's Champion could be out of action until 2022, Bayley seems to be teasing that her return could be coming soon.
Bayley recently tweeted out a cryptic update where she shared a picture of her new haircut. In this post, she shared a mysterious message about how fans will know "when it's time."
The former Women's Champion also used "remodel" as a hashtag, which seems to hint that she could have a new character upon her return.
Bayley was one of the main heels on SmackDown when she was injured; she was feuding with Bianca Belair at the time. During The Role Model's absence, Charlotte Flair has moved to the blue brand, and Becky Lynch has returned to the company. Both women are currently working as heels, so Bayley might get positioned as a face when she comes back.
Bayley is seen as an early favorite for the 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble
Bayley was set to face Bianca Belair at WWE Money in the Bank before she was replaced by Carmella. As a result of the ACL injury, Bayley was denied the Women's Championship match that she deserved.
Since her hiatus began, the former Champion has become an early favorite for the Women's Royal Rumble in 2022, which could allow her to get her overdue bout at WrestleMania. Bayley didn't wrestle at WrestleMania earlier this year, and she is the only member of the Four Horsewomen who hasn't main-evented the show yet.
With this in mind, The Role Model could make her return to the company in time for the Women's Royal Rumble and win the bout. In doing so, WWE could book a title match between Bayley and another top star for WrestleMania.
Are you looking forward to Bayley's return? Sound off below.
