Bayley drops huge WWE RAW tease; wishes her "favorite little idiot"

Bayley is one of the most iconic female stars in WWE history. She has been acting very differently on RAW recently, hinting towards the return of her heel gimmick once again. She took to Instagram and dropped a major tease by wishing her tag partner Lyra Valkyria on her birthday in an unusual way. A few months ago on RAW, a video package with aired where the Role Model seemed to struggle with the voices in her head. The former SmackDown Women's Champion beat Raquel Rodriguez on RAW few weeks ago. After the match, Lyra came to congratulate her with a hug but the Role Model shoved her and pushed her away. Despite this, they've still been teaming up together on RAW. Amidst all this, the duo still teamed together on this week's episode of RAW and beat Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Bayley took to Instagram to wish Lyra on her 29th birthday. In the caption, she referred to her as her &quot;favorite little idiot&quot; and stated that she can't wait to celebrate her on RAW.&quot;HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FAVORITE LITTLE IDIOT!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I'M SO EXCITED TO CELEBRATE YOU ON RAW..; #TAGTEAMPARTNERSFOREVER @real_valkyria&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be interesting to see what the Hugger meant by celebrating Lyra on RAW. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria interacted backstage on RAWThere has been a little tension between Bayley and Lyra over the past few weeks. The two women fought each other earlier this year during their feud with Becky Lynch over the Intercontinental Championship. Before their tag team match on RAW, the two women interacted backstage. During the segment, Lyra made it clear that them working as a tag team is just going to be a one-time thing. However, both women seemed very happy after they beat the former Women's World Tag Team Champions.Fans are excited to see what Triple H has planned for both women on Monday Night RAW in the coming weeks.