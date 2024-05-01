Bayley, Elias, and many others congratulate two ex-WWE stars on their wedding

Several WWE Superstars and other wrestlers have sent congratulatory messages to two stars who recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Hawaii.

Emma and Riddick Moss were let go by World Wrestling Entertainment last year. The real-life couple got hitched in a Hawaiian wedding earlier this year.

Emma has now shared the clips of her wedding on her official Instagram handle and received several heartfelt responses from her close friends and Moss himself. Check out some of the most notable responses below:

Stars react to Emma's post [via Emma's official Instagram handle]

What the future has in store for the recently married couple remains to be seen.

Emma's emotional message after her WWE release last year

Emma took to social media shortly after her release and penned a heartfelt message addressed to her fans last year. She wrote that she was not expecting to get released but added that the call did not surprise her. She also stated that she was looking forward to wrestling at Elimination Chamber: Perth in her home country of Australia. Check out an excerpt from her tweet below:

"While I wasn’t expecting a call yesterday, it’s also fair to say that I wasn’t shocked. When I returned to WWE I was so excited, I was ready to work my a** of and do all the things I didn’t get to do first time around. But it became apparent pretty quickly that this wasn’t my time. And that’s ok! Would I have loved to wrestle a stadium show in my home country, you bet. But now many doorways and opportunities have opened up and that’s exciting."

Expand Tweet

Emma's second run in the global wrestling juggernaut did not last long. She was signed to a contract in late 2022. Emma accepted Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship open challenge but could not win the belt that night. She was mostly used as a mid-card act until her surprise release in September 2023.