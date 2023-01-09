Bayley exchanges encouraging tweets with a rising 26-year-old NXT Superstar

Bayley is essentially the role model for many upcoming female superstars working in the developmental brand, and she is now exchanging tweets with a rising NXT Superstar, encouraging her to make it to the main roster.

Bayley is a former WWE Women's Champion, but she never cut corners in her career. She made her debut in NXT and became its champion. The Role Model has been seen to improve many performers who are called up to the main roster and elevate them to the highest level.

One of the superstars on that list would be Bianca Belair, the current RAW Women's Champion, who had a long rivalry with the Role Model. She is now associated with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, both of whom were previously on the NXT roster, and The Role Model has been nothing short of phenomenal in enhancing their abilities.

The former WWE Women's Champion recently had a Twitter exchange with Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne, who posted a picture of herself and Gigi Dolin with the caption "coming to take it all." The Role Model responded positively by saying that she is waiting.

"I’m waiting," tweeted Bayley.

Jayne then responded with a cheeky GIF of Ric Flair.

Since their leader was recently released by the company, it will be interesting to see how Toxic Attraction performs if they're called up to the main roster. Only time will tell whether they will debut separately or find a new leader.

If you're interested in sports betting, the NFL Playoffs begin next week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

Bayley faced Becky Lynch in a singles match on Monday Night RAW

The Role Model and The Man faced off in a singles match on the December 19 episode of RAW. The two have plenty of history together, especially during their days in NXT.

The match ended with victory for the Role Model after interference from Damage CTRL. Dakota Kai's distraction of the referee allowed Bayley to hit a Rose Plant for the win.

Damage CTRL have been looking to establish their dominance in the Women's division since returning to the company at SummerSlam. But while Dakota Kai and IYO SKY hold the Women's Tag Team Championships, The Role Model has yet to find gold since returning.

Do you want to see Damage CTRL hold all the championships in the Women's division? Let us know in the comments below!

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes