Bayley extends heartbreaking WWE streak lasting 1397 days

To some, Bayley could possibly be a frontrunner for the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. It's essentially the only accolade missing from her Grand Slam career, but in a recent live event, a heartbreaking 1397-day streak continued.

Bayley hasn't been in the best graces of her fellow Damage CTRL members - especially after the recruitment of Kairi Sane and Asuka. Dakota Kai seems to have taken that leadership role while IYO SKY is the most popular, being the reigning Women's Champion.

The Role Model has shockingly not won a Live Event match since March 1, 2020 - before the pandemic even began. It was during her reign as SmackDown Women's Champion, and she has yet to win a live event match since then. In Boston, she took the pin as she and IYO SKY lost to the duo of Bianca Belair and Shotzi.

This past week on SmackDown, Damage CTRL lost to Shotzi, Belair, Mia Yim, and Zelina Vega in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

Although it was the Grand Slam Champion who created Damage CTRL last year, she is quickly losing grip on the faction and looks set for a babyface turn after four years of being a heel.

