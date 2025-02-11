Bayley faces current champion for the first time ever on WWE RAW with a big opportunity at stake

Bayley collided with the current WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, on the latest episode of RAW. It was the first time the two stars faced off in a singles match.

A spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match was on the line. The Role Model took down her opponent with a shoulder tackle and then hit her with a forearm. Lyra hit a dropkick but missed a senton. She planted the IC Champion with a sunset flip bomb and went for an elbow drop, but Lyra Valkyria had her knees up.

Lyra spiked the WWE veteran with a tornado DDT and Bayley hit the Bayley-to-Belly for a two-count. The two stars traded shots and the multi-time women's champion slammed Lyra onto the mat for a two-count. Valkyria planted her opponent with a fisherman suplex on the floor and did the same thing in the ring.

Lyra did a legdrop off the ropes onto the Grand Slam Champion's back. She attempted to go for Nightwing, but The Role Model evaded it. Lyra countered a Roseplant but got pinned, which means she won't be competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She's still the IC Champion, so it'll be interesting to see who challenges her next.

