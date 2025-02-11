  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bayley
  • Bayley faces current champion for the first time ever on WWE RAW with a big opportunity at stake

Bayley faces current champion for the first time ever on WWE RAW with a big opportunity at stake

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 11, 2025 03:26 GMT
Bayley competed on RAW this week (Images via WWE.com)
Bayley competed on RAW this week (Images via WWE.com and Bayley's Instagram)

Bayley collided with the current WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, on the latest episode of RAW. It was the first time the two stars faced off in a singles match.

A spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match was on the line. The Role Model took down her opponent with a shoulder tackle and then hit her with a forearm. Lyra hit a dropkick but missed a senton. She planted the IC Champion with a sunset flip bomb and went for an elbow drop, but Lyra Valkyria had her knees up.

Lyra spiked the WWE veteran with a tornado DDT and Bayley hit the Bayley-to-Belly for a two-count. The two stars traded shots and the multi-time women's champion slammed Lyra onto the mat for a two-count. Valkyria planted her opponent with a fisherman suplex on the floor and did the same thing in the ring.

also-read-trending Trending

Lyra did a legdrop off the ropes onto the Grand Slam Champion's back. She attempted to go for Nightwing, but The Role Model evaded it. Lyra countered a Roseplant but got pinned, which means she won't be competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She's still the IC Champion, so it'll be interesting to see who challenges her next.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी