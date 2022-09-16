"I've had to listen to his stupid voice for 20 years" – Former WWE Women's Champion opens up on feud with Michael Cole

Three-time Women's Champion Bayley recently discussed her history of hating on WWE announcer Michael Cole.

The Role Model has a special relationship with Cole. As the pandemic set in, Bayley took every opportunity to fire shots at the veteran announcer. During her matches, the WWE star would hurl insults at Michael, who was at ringside calling the matches.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Classic podcast, Bayley explained the reason for the animosity between the two. The 33-year-old star detailed that she found his voice annoying. She mentioned that listening to him drone on for years finally lit a fire in her and she decided to take matters into her own hands.

"You ask him, alright? If you guys could understand even a little bit what it's like to wrestle inside of an empty area, putting our bodies on the line in front of zero people and all you can hear is Michael Cole's annoying, stupid voice saying, 'It's Boss time!' over and over again, it's gonna start lighting a fire inside of you. He doesn't seem to understand. He thinks I'm the annoying one. I've had to listen to his stupid voice for 20 years since I've been a fan and now in my ear in person." [From 11:57 - 12:30]

You can watch the full interview here:

Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL are set to appear on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this week, PWInsider reported that Damage CTRL is scheduled to appear on SmackDown.

The faction has become a force to reckon with since the time they made it to the main roster at SummerSlam. Last week, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY took down Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

It will be interesting to see if Damage CTRL have their first title defense on the blue brand.

