Bayley finally breaks her silence following WWE exit speculation 

Bayley hasn't been on Twitter for more than a week after sharing a cryptic update following her WrestleMania loss last weekend.

The former Women's Champion has had the WWE Universe speculating that she could be set to follow Sasha Banks out of the company, but recent reports have suggested that isn't the case.

While the leader of Damage CTRL didn't comment on the rumors regarding her wrestling future, she did finally return online in order to share a heartfelt comment about Dusty Rhodes ahead of last night's A&E documentary.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE I wouldn’t have made it this far to be who I am today without Dusty Rhodes. I wouldn’t have made it this far to be who I am today without Dusty Rhodes.

Bayley went on to share a second update which showed her watching the documentary a while later. The former Champion shared the image of The American Dream hugging both of his sons in the middle of a WWE ring, one of his most iconic images.

The Role Model is one of several current and former WWE and NXT Superstars who were taken under the wing of Dusty Rhodes and are forever indebted to the WWE legend for his advice and tutelage.

Bayley could return to WWE RAW tonight

Bayley missed last week's episode of RAW, and it was later revealed that she was pulled from the show at the last minute. In her absence, Damage CTRL came up short against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

The Women's Tag Team Championship match will happen tonight on RAW, and Damage CTRL could have a vested interest in the result since they are former Champions and are yet to be handed their official rematch.

It's unclear why the star was pulled from last week's show, but there have also been rumors about the company splitting Damage CTRL, which could be silenced if the women are handed a new direction on RAW.

Do you think the former Champion will be part of Monday Night RAW tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes