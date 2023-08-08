Bayley fires back at Ronda Rousey's recent criticism

Bayley recently responded to Ronda Rousey's remarks about the WWE women's tag team division.

Rousey was previously critical of the division's depth after winning the Women's Tag Team Championship with Shayna Baszler back in May. In an interview with the New York Post, The Baddest Woman on the Planet called out WWE for not creating enough teams for the women's tag team division. She was unhappy with how the company has not invested in creating more competition for them.

"Well, the lack of competition is really the problem," Rousey said. "I mean, we want to be the most active champions out there. I want to be able to defend this title every week and even twice a week on both SmackDown and Raw."

Bayley has now fired back at Rousey's comments in an exclusive interview with Inside the Ropes. During the interview, The Role Model said that if Rousey feels that way, she should do more for the division.

"If she wants more then Ronda should do more," Bayley said. "I'm tired of her saying she wants more, come out here and do it. Let me see. Do I see Ronda Rousey out here doing interviews? No, I see Shayna Baszler. I don't see Ronda Rousey, I'm here."

Rousey and Baszler would lose the Women's Tag Team Titles at Money in the Bank. Baszler turned on Rousey and attacked her during their match against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Ronda Rousey hints at being done with WWE

Ronda Rousey seemingly confirmed that she's done with WWE after losing to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam. Rousey acknowledged Baszler as the one who helped her get into professional wrestling in her latest post on Instagram.

The former women's champion followed it up by writing that she's got no more reason to stay in the business.

"@qosbaszler you were the reason I got into this business… Now I got no reason to stay."

It has been rumored for a while that Rousey will be leaving WWE. She has had two stints in the company, with her first one being more memorable. She's a three-time women's champion, one-time women's tag team champion, and the 2022 Royal Rumble winner.

Do you think Rousey is done with WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

