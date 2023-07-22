Bayley forced to abandon her partner after being freaked out by WWE star on SmackDown 

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley was on commentary for IYO SKY's singles match against Charlotte Flair. However, she headed to the back after being spooked off by Shotzi.

Before Money in the Bank, The Role Model and The Genius of the Sky beat up Shotzi backstage and cut off her hair. Last week on the blue brand, after the multi-time women's champion defeated Zelina Vega, a video package aired on the titantron where Shotzi was seen having all her hair off.

Another video package played in the arena on the latest episode of SmackDown. It showed Shotzi laughing maniacally and seemed to have scared Bayley off. The Role Model left the commentary booth and returned to the locker room, leaving IYO SKY alone.

The current Women's Money in the Bank contract holder lost the match to 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair. After the bout, Damage CTRL was shown backstage trying to leave the building. The Role Model found her suitcase impaled with a knife. They then grabbed all their stuff and left as quickly as they could.

Shotzi has her sights set on Bayley, which means she's coming for the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

What do you think Shotzi is planning? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars