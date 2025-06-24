Bayley gets betrayed by 28-year-old WWE star on RAW; fails to win Women's Intercontinental Title

Bayley challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the latest episode of WWE RAW. She had a chance to win the match, but her former tag team partner, Lyra Valkyria, interfered in the bout.

The Man attacked The Role Model at WrestleMania 41 and took her place in the Women's Tag Team Championship match. The babyface wanted redemption on WWE RAW this week by defeating her longtime rival and claiming her Intercontinental Title.

Becky Lynch slapped Bayley during the match, and the latter hit her with a few strikes in the corner. She then took down Big Time Becks with a clothesline and hit her with an elbow to the back at the ringside after jumping off the steps. Becky slammed Bayley's arm onto the announce table several times.

She then hit her opponent with a dropkick, and the two stars exchanged strikes before colliding with a double crossbody. The Role Model performed a side slam but got dropped with a suplex. She planted Becky Lynch with the Bayley-to-Belly for a near fall.

Lynch buried Bayley under the announce table, and Lyra Valkyria came out to save her friend. Becky attacked her off the apron. The Role Model was about to go for an elbow drop, but the 28-year-old star attacked Becky Lynch inside the ring. The referee called for the bell, and the match was called off.

The Man won via disqualification, and Bayley was not happy that her partner cost her the WWE Intercontinental Title.

