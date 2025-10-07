  • home icon
  Bayley gets new name on major WWE anniversary



By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 07, 2025 17:04 GMT

Bayley has a new name (image via WWE.com)

Bayley has been part of WWE for over a decade, and in that time, she has been one of the women who have revolutionized the business and pushed forward change.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first-ever women's main event on a premium live event, which took place back in 2015, Bayley shared an update on Instagram, where she referred to herself as IronPam.

This is a play on the fact that the match was an Ironwoman's match, and she was able to pick up the win that night at NXT Takeover Respect.

"IronPam, Happy 10 YEAR Ironmaniversary! First ever women’s main event on a PPV in WWE history. I’ve definitely shed some tears this morning thinking about where everything is today compared to 10 years ago. I’m very, very proud of this one ❤️#NXTTakeoverRespect," she wrote.
Sasha Banks and the former NXT star created change throughout their feud on NXT, and she has since been part of some of the biggest women's history-making matches in WWE.

Bayley has had a very different persona in recent weeks

Throughout her time in NXT, the former Women's Champion was known for her "hugger" persona. This was something that helped push her to the next level while feuding with Sasha Banks, who was the heel at the time.

The RAW star has changed her persona several times since then, and at present, it seems that she may have a split personality. Her storyline with Lyra Valkyria on RAW is somewhat confusing, but it's clear that often there are two different sides to Bayley, and Valkyria has been the brunt of both sides.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops and how WWE is able to build on the foundations she has already laid since SummerSlam, where her real character first began to take shape.

About the author


Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
