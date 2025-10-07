Bayley gets new name on major WWE anniversary

Bayley has been part of WWE for over a decade, and in that time, she has been one of the women who have revolutionized the business and pushed forward change.To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first-ever women's main event on a premium live event, which took place back in 2015, Bayley shared an update on Instagram, where she referred to herself as IronPam.This is a play on the fact that the match was an Ironwoman's match, and she was able to pick up the win that night at NXT Takeover Respect.&quot;IronPam, Happy 10 YEAR Ironmaniversary! First ever women’s main event on a PPV in WWE history. I’ve definitely shed some tears this morning thinking about where everything is today compared to 10 years ago. I’m very, very proud of this one ❤️#NXTTakeoverRespect,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSasha Banks and the former NXT star created change throughout their feud on NXT, and she has since been part of some of the biggest women's history-making matches in WWE.Bayley has had a very different persona in recent weeksThroughout her time in NXT, the former Women's Champion was known for her &quot;hugger&quot; persona. This was something that helped push her to the next level while feuding with Sasha Banks, who was the heel at the time.The RAW star has changed her persona several times since then, and at present, it seems that she may have a split personality. Her storyline with Lyra Valkyria on RAW is somewhat confusing, but it's clear that often there are two different sides to Bayley, and Valkyria has been the brunt of both sides.It will be interesting to see how this story develops and how WWE is able to build on the foundations she has already laid since SummerSlam, where her real character first began to take shape.