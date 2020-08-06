WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has now received permission from the singer Hayley Williams to use one of her songs for her entrance at WrestleMania 37.

Bayley and Sasha Banks have been dominating proceedings in WWE together for some time now. They hold all the women's titles with Bayley holding the SmackDown Women's Championship, Sasha Banks holding the RAW Women's Championship, and both of them holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Thanks to interferences from both of them, their opponents have often found themselves in a 2-on-1 situation. Now, it appears Bayley is adding another feather in her cap with a special theme for her future WrestleMania 37 entrance.

Bayley gets permission to use a song for her WWE WrestleMania 37 entrance

According to a report from WWE, it appears that Bayley has received permission from Hayley Williams, the lead vocalist of Paramore, to use her new single, 'Simmer' as her entrance theme for WrestleMania 37.

WWE announced that Hayley Williams had given permission to Bayley during a recent stream that Williams did with her fans, while Bayley was watching. The song is Hayley Williams' first single as a solo artist, away from her work as the lead singer of Paramore. Bayley has been a big fan of the band for a few years and it appears that Williams was aware of this.

Haha thanks guys!!! Hug me Hayley 😊 https://t.co/w1Jd9WyVTL — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 29, 2016

“You have our permission,” Williams said during a recent live stream.

WrestleMania 37 is set to take place in Los Angeles on March 28, 2021. Hopefully, it will take place there and the pandemic will no longer be a problem.

In the meantime, Bayley has continued to dominate in WWE SmackDown with Sasha Banks at her side. Last week's episode of SmackDown saw her defeat Nikki Cross in a match thanks to the interference of Sasha Banks yet again. On that occasion, Nikki Cross came very close to winning the match and the WWE SmackDown Women's title.

.@NikkiCrossWWE challenged @itsBayleyWWE for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and then 'The Fiend' made his return in SHOCKING fashion! pic.twitter.com/gThQBR3eWs — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 3, 2020

Nikki Cross would end up turning her back on Alexa Bliss for not supporting her enough during the match, but in the end, it was Bayley and Sasha Banks walking away as the winners yet again.