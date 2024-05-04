Bayley gets three new allies; faces major threats before they leave the roster

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley teamed up with Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi to take on Asuka, Kairi Sane, Tiffany Stratton, and Dakota Kai in an eight-woman tag match. This came in before Damage CTRL officially moved to RAW following the Draft.

The Role Model will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Naomi and Stratton at Backlash, while Belair and Cargill will challenge Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championship. During the match on SmackDown, The EST hit Sane with a standing moonsault. The Empress of Tomorrow tried interfering in the bout but was sent outside.

Bayley tagged herself in, and Auska pulled Bianca Belair out from under the ring. Tiffany entered and dropped the champion with a spinebuster. Asuka hit the latter with a sliding knee and got a two-count.

Stratton tagged in and sent The Role Model into the turnbuckles. She hit the latter with a cartwheel elbow in the corner and followed it up with an Alabama Slam.

Later, Bayley tried to make the tag, but Bianca Belair was hesitant to tag in. Jade Cargill tagged herself in and wiped out Damage CTRL. She and Bianca even performed a double-team move. In the end, Bianca hit Dakota Kai with the KOD to win the match for her team.

Do you think the WWE Women's Title will change hands at Backlash?

