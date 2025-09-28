  • home icon
Bayley gives surprising status update on her friendship with Lyra Valkyria

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 28, 2025 22:02 GMT
Bayley and Lyra Valkyria backstage (Picture credits: WWE.com)
WWE Superstar Bayley has provided a surprising update on her friendship with fellow performer Lyra Valkyria. The two RAW stars share an intriguing on-screen dynamic with each other.

While The Role Model and The Bird Lady have competed against each other on multiple occasions, they have also joined forces and challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Since the 36-year-old's return after a short hiatus, there has been some confusion regarding the bond she shares with Valkyria. The former Damage CTRL leader's struggles with her inner conflicts appear to be affecting her friendship with the Irish star.

Bayley recently took to Instagram to share multiple pictures of herself with her loved ones. He captioned the post "Bestie edition." Lyra Valkyria was one of the people to feature in the photos, suggesting the two stars were still great friends despite the recent crash-outs.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Bayley will wrestle a former WWE champion on RAW

Bayley locked horns in a singles match with long-time rival Roxanne Perez last week on Monday Night RAW. Although the veteran secured a win over The Prodigy, more emphasis was on what happened after the bout. The former WWE Women's Champion shoved down Valkyria, who had accompanied her to the ring, when the latter tried to celebrate the win.

After securing a win over Roxanne Perez, The Role Model will go up against the former NXT Champion's stablemate Raquel Rodriguez on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. Lyra Valkyria could be in the veteran's corner for the match despite what happened last week.

Although the dynamic between the babyfaces is very complex and WWE is teasing the return of an older persona from Bayley's past, a tag team match against the former Women's Tag Team Champions appears to be on the cards.

Only time will tell what's next for The Bird Lady and The Role Model, as the latter continues to tease a major character reset.

Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.

He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more.

