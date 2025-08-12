Bayley Goes Through Metamorphosis on WWE RAW after Breaking Down in Tears

Bayley is going through a major change on WWE RAW at the moment, after she broke down in tears. The star has been distraught after things went wrong over the last few weeks, and the entire year has not gone her way.The star's actions accidentally led to Lyra Valkyria's loss at SummerSlam. The star had a blowup with her friend as a result, and now the two are no longer on speaking terms.In a promo on WWE RAW tonight, Bayley spoke about how she has been doing this for 13 years and is now at a loss for what to do next. She said that she had been The Role Model her whole career, even before she got the name, and she had helped people in the locker room and even across the barricade by being someone others can look up to. This marked a complete departure from the WWE star's usual character as The Role Model.&quot;I'm not exactly sure how to start this, but I honestly don't even know how I got here right now. I've been doing this for almost 13 years, and I've never felt the way I feel. Now I, in a way, want more, but feel less. I want more and feel nothing. I think it's my fault. I think in my process of my whole career, the Role Model has... it meant something before I even called myself that. And I was treated as one before I even saw myself as one. Then I started to realize that I can make a change, that I can be an asset to the division, by being a Role Model... By being the person that people looked up to, whether it was in the locker room or on the other side of the barricade.&quot;She went on to say that now, she was all by herself. The tone changed, and she had tears in her eyes, breaking down. She said that she was there by herself and that was it. She had no title, no win, and nothing to be proud of, before doubling down and saying that it was her fault.&quot;But now I'm here, by myself. By myself. And I feel everything leading up to where I am right now has gotten me nowhere. I sit here without anything to show you, without a championship, without any wins in this last year. I can't remember the last time that I felt proud of myself. And it's my fault. It's my fault,&quot; she said.Bayley Is Turning Heel on WWE RAWAs was noticed by some eagle-eyed fans, things changed soon after the promo aired for Bayley. There was a glitch during the silence when the screen flickered, and there was also some maniacal laughter.It looks like Bayley is turning heel at the moment, with a more unhinged gimmick being set up for her by Triple H. What this character will look like is uncertain, but the change that she is going through is sure to end up with an interesting story.Please credit Sportskeeda for the transcription if you take any quotes from this article.