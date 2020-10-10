Bayley guarantees to do what others couldn't to Sasha Banks

NXT compatriots. Frenemies. Best friends. Champions. The story of Sasha Banks and Bayley is one that has been lauded by the WWE Universe for the last few years. Their NXT TakeOver match is still touted as the epitome of what NXT had to offer the main roster.

5 years ago today, Sasha vs Bayley at Takeover: Brooklyn happened. One of the greatest matches in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/ygt3oRoBXY — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) August 22, 2020

Their duel heel turns had allowed them to play a role similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H, holding all the Women's titles at one point. Bayley would eventually turn on Sasha Banks, setting up their match at Hell in a Cell 2020, which is now confirmed as the main event.

Bayley says she will end Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell

Sasha Banks has been in Hell in a Cell matches before with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, surviving to live to tell the tale. Bayley says she won't make the same mistake. According to her, Sasha Banks' story comes to an end at Hell in a Cell 2020.

My back is freakin done for.



And that dumbass Sasha Banks thinks it’s a good idea to lock us inside Hell in a Cell. Well I guarantee I’m going to do what Becky and Charlotte couldn’t do, I’m ending Sasha for good. #SmackDown #HIAC — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 10, 2020

It'll be interesting to see how this match plays out and whether it can top their match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn five years ago. With the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line, anything can happen.