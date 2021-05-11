Bayley is not happy with "dumb" returning WWE Superstar

Bayley is one of the most polarizing figures in the WWE locker room. She is one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time and was the longest-reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

She considers herself a veteran of the business and goes by the nickname "The Role Model."

Recently, WWE started releasing video packages to hype the return of Eva Marie. On the most recent vignette, Marie referred to herself as a "Super Role Model." This, of course, did not sit well with Bayley.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter, responding to a tweet from Eva Marie claiming she is now WWE's "Super Role Model." Bayley offered up another nickname, suggesting that Marie could go by "Super Dumb."

Bayley is adamant that she can be the only role model in WWE and did not take too kindly to what Eva Marie had to say in her most recent video.

They may be on two different brands, but Bayley (on SmackDown) and Eva Marie (soon to be on RAW) could butt heads soon. It would be fun to see who wins the right to refer to themselves as the one and only "Role Model" of WWE.

Bayley will face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Backlash

Bayley will have to worry about Eva Marie later and keep her mind firmly focused on WrestleMania Backlash. The Role Model is set to challenge Bianca Belair for her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

The rivalry between these two women has been going on for some time now. While most of the WWE Universe is high on Bianca Belair's athleticism and potential, Bayley isn't impressed.

Bayley is looking to show up The EST at WrestleMania Backlash to prove the hype wrong this Sunday.

This match will definitely be one to watch out for, as both superstars are capable of raising hell and bringing the fight.

Who do you think will come out on top at WrestleMania Backlash? Bayley or Bianca Belair? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.