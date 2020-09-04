Bayley and Sasha Banks lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Payback to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Earlier this week on Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott faced The IIconics in a match with huge stakes. The stipulation involved stated that the team to win would get a title shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships while the losing team will be forced to disband.

It was the team of Morgan and Riott that picked up the win. As a result of the same Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, The IIconics were forced to split. Liv Morgan tweeted the following earlier, celebrating her victory from RAW.

Today I woke up a number 1 contender for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Replying to that, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Bayley hilariously trolled her with the following tweet, referring to her rematch for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles on Friday Night SmackDown tonight.

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

The SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at WWE Payback. Unfortunately, Baszler caught both of them in submission holds forcing Bayley to tap out and lose the match and the titles for her team.

WWE has announced that SmackDown this week will feature a rematch from Payback for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. A lot of tension has been teased between Bayley and Sasha Banks recently. WWE Universe would be keeping a close eye on tonight's match and the aftermath.

