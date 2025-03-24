Bayley doesn't hold back; fires shots at former WWE champion ahead of RAW

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley didn't hold back during her recent Q&A session on X (FKA Twitter). The Role Model took a direct shot at former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax ahead of tonight's edition of RAW in Glasgow, Scotland.

The majority of the main roster has been in Europe since mid-March due to the company's Road to WrestleMania European Tour. It's a three-week excursion that will culminate with the March 31 episode of RAW in London, England.

Ahead of tonight's RAW, Bayley revealed on X that she was stuck in the gym and had a lot of time on her hands. She asked her followers to shoot some questions.

"Stranded at a gym in Scotland. Q&A Use #help," she wrote.

One fan asked about her "BBL" workout. The Role Model replied:

"Power bombing Nia Jax!"

Bayley famously Powerbombed Nia Jax during their match at last year's SummerSlam, where she lost the WWE Women's Championship to The Irresistible Force.

As for the BBL question, fans frequently ask the former world champion about her ample behind, which she has slowly begun acknowledging.

Bayley could receive a title match soon

Speaking on last week's edition of RAW, reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria revealed that she's been thinking about her loss to Bayley in the Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match last month.

The Irish star told Byron Saxton in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview that she'd grant The Role Model a shot at her title provided she retained it against Raquel Rodriguez. Valkyria will defend her gold against Big Mami Cool tonight, and she will need some backup to ensure Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio don't interfere.

Lyra Valkyria has previously retained her title against Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile on RAW. With WrestleMania 41 right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if the creative team books the title to change hands ahead of the biggest wrestling event of the year.

