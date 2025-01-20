Bayley is injured after WWE Women's Championship match against Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown; reveals what happened

Bayley has revealed that she is carrying an injury after her match against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title on SmackDown. The star had been waiting for the chance to get the title for a while.

Bayley was able to become the Number One Contender for the WWE Women's Title by defeating everyone who stood in her way. She was able to get back to the title that she had been trying to win again for quite some time. Unfortunately, it was not to be.

Tiffany Stratton got the win at the end of the night and was able to pull off a successful defense after her cash-in. Unfortunately, during the match, Bayley suffered an injury.

Trending

Taking to her Instagram stories, the star shared a video of herself in a tub, where she was dunking her head in the tub to soak it. She revealed that during her match she had taken a toe from Tiffany Stratton right to her eyelid. She showed off the bruise and said that she was going to dunk in the tub.

"Took a Tiffy toe right to da eyelid. Dunking it in a Tiffy tub."

She posted it on her stories (Credit: Bayley's Instagram stories)

Bayley acknowledged Tiffany Stratton before their match; called her out

The former women's champion champion may have lost the match, but she also acknowledged that Stratton was a big name in WWE. However, she also called her out for turning on her best friend, Nia Jax. She said that it was personal.

"Well, if we've seen what Tiffany Stratton can do this whole year on RAW and SmackDown, and from the last few months, she's willing to turn on her best friend to get to the 'Tiffy Top,' as she says. Part of me kind of respects that, but the other part of me makes me want to beat her that much more, and tonight, it's personal!"

With that being the case though, she still lost. It remains to be seen if she gets another shot anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback