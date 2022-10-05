"Too bad you lost" - Bayley invites top WWE faction to challenge Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championship

Bayley has invited Toxic Attraction to challenge Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

On this week's episode of NXT, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne lost to Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. The winning duo became the new #1 contenders for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Taking to Twitter, The Role Model taunted Dolin and Jayne and proposed the idea of them challenging Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

"Hey Toxic….too bad you lost. Maybe you’d like a different Tag Team Title shot…," Bayley tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Dolin and Jayne have previously competed on SmackDown. The duo took part in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, but Toxic Attraction had to withdraw midway due to an injury to Dolin. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah eventually won the tournament

The NXT stars will aim to earn a fair shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships on the main roster.

The wrestling world reacts to Bayley inviting Toxic Attraction

In reaction to Bayley's challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships, the WWE Universe seemed heavily invested in the idea of a potential match between Damage CTRL and Toxic Attraction.

The two trios have been highly dominant in their respective divisions. Fans also compared the factions and made it clear that they wanted to see the six women cross paths at some point.

Twitter users also questioned why Toxic Attraction was still competing on NXT and haven't been officially called up to the main roster.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Faysal Mursal⚡️ @Faysalmursal200 @itsBayleyWWE Remind me again why Toxic Attraction is still in NXT? @itsBayleyWWE Remind me again why Toxic Attraction is still in NXT?

Joey Romano @JoeyRomanoWWE @itsBayleyWWE Damage control is far more superior to toxic attraction honestly it's not even a fair fight @itsBayleyWWE Damage control is far more superior to toxic attraction honestly it's not even a fair fight

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships a few weeks ago by dethroning Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Whereas, Toxic Attraction are former two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and their leader Mandy Rose is still the NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Do you want to see Damage CTRL vs. Toxic Attraction?

