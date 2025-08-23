  • home icon
  • Bayley Issues Emotional Statement Amid WWE Uncertainty

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 23, 2025 04:15 GMT
Bayley
Bayley is a former WWE Women's Champion (Source: WWE.com)

It is apparent to most fans that Bayley's WWE booking has taken a hit in recent months. Amid this, she has issued an emotional statement.

Ever since The Role Model found herself out of the Women's Intercontinental Championship picture, she has not been herself. Over the past few weeks, she has appeared in vignettes where she is visibly upset and was even seen doubting what's next for her. She seems far gone from the confident WWE Superstar fans had come to love. Additionally, with reports of her contract expiring in 18 months, the former Hugger has been teasing that she could leave the sports entertainment juggernaut.

During her WWE career, The Role Model has been part of many iconic moments and matches. Her match against Sasha Banks at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn will forever be remembered as one of the greatest women's wrestling matches of all time. A fan recently posted behind-the-scenes clips from that show since it has been 10 years since that match happened. Bayley responded to the fan with an emotional message.

"Cried a lot today."
Check out her tweet below:

Vince Russo Believes Bayley Has Run Her Course in WWE

Bayley has been a part of the WWE roster for several years now. She started her run in NXT before she was called up to the main roster. Whether NXT or the main roster, The Role Model has always been outstanding and has featured prominently.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo said that talent like The Role Model and New Day have run their course, and hence, the fans don't care.

"It's funny because we talk about that, but Bayley, we talk about freaking New Day. We talk about freaking talents that have run their course. Okay? There's nothing more you could do with Bayley. There's nothing more you could do with New Day. These are people that have run their course, but yet every week, week after week, they're on the show and nobody cares," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Role Model.

