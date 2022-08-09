"We're going to make all three of them pay" - Bayley issues a warning to multiple champions after WWE RAW

Bayley issued a warning to Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair ahead of their match at Clash at The Castle.

The trio made a statement when they attacked an injured Becky Lynch. Bayley has targeted Bianca Belair and claims to make the division better with the help of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

Last night, the trio laid out a challenge to Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Belair for a six-woman tag team match at Clash at The Castle. However, the segment ended with all the women brawling. Speaking on RAW Talk, the Role Model issued a warning to Asuka, Belair and Bliss:

"Yeah, I'll wait, okay? We have waited long enough, okay? So don't tell me to wait anymore, don't tell Iyo Sky to wait, don't tell Dakota to wait because we are done waiting and we cannot wait till Clash at The Castle because we're going to make all three of them pay for what they've done to this division. It's ours now and so are those tag team titles." (From 1:39 to 1:57)

Fans are excited to see if the Role Model, Sky and Kai end up winning singles and tag titles before the end of the year.

Bayley will be wrestling for the first time in over 14 months at a premium live event

Bayley was drafted to RAW after she was unable to defeat Asuka to win the NXT Women's Championship in 2016. She arrived on the main roster to aid Sasha Banks and feud with Charlotte Flair. In 2017, she won her first RAW Women's Championship by defeating Flair.

After years of working as a babyface, she turned heel and aligned herself with Banks while the latter was feuding with Becky Lynch. She became the Role Model and the longest reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in history. The reign ended inside Hell in a Cell against Sasha Banks.

Last year, she feuded with Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. After losing to Belair on two occasions, she was scheduled to face her for the third time. However, she got injured and the match was canceled. It has been over 14 months since she last wrestled.

The Role Model will be competing at a premium live event for the first time in over a year. It will be interesting to see if the trio picks up the win and gains momentum.

Do you think Bayley's stable will win all the gold on RAW? Sound off in the comment section.

