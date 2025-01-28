Bayley issues warning to her rivals ahead of WWE NXT

WWE Superstar Bayley has warned her opponents ahead of their upcoming match later tonight. The Role Model is set to compete in her first match on NXT since 2020.

After several confrontations across all three brands, the 35-year-old is set to wrestle Roxanne Perez in a tag team match. While the latter will team up with Cora Jade, the RAW Superstar will have NXT Women's Champion Giulia on her side.

Bayley recently took to her Instagram account to advertise the match and issue a warning to Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, noting the duo will get humbled in the ring. The former WWE Women's Champion also shared pictures of the two stars admiring her in the past:

"Tonight I’m wrestling a couple idiots that were born in 2001. Hot phresh humble pie comin right up kiddos🥧👶🏻 @roxanne_wwe @corajadewwe @0221giulia #wwenxt," she wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Bayley wants to wrestle Roxanne Perez at WrestleMania 41

Roxanne Perez had an incredible 2024, which saw her put forth several impressive performances defending the NXT Women's Championship. The Prodigy lost the title to Giulia earlier this month at New Year's Evil. Perez is expected to enter the Women's Royal Rumble Match and move to the main roster.

Speaking in an interview on Going Ringside, Bayley expressed her desire to lock horns with Roxanne Perez at The Show of Shows. While praising the latter's recent in-ring performances, The Role Model mentioned everyone wants to wrestle the 23-year-old. The inaugural WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion stated she would love to be her real-life friend's first WrestleMania opponent:

"I would like to probably work with someone from NXT if I can. I would have to go with Roxanne [Perez] because she's killing it as the NXT Women's Champion. She's so smooth, and I'm selfish. Like I know everybody wants to work with her. I'm selfish, and I want to get her first 'Mania match. I think that would be really special, and we're really tight friends. So, I would love that," she said. [From 08:25 onwards]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Bayley will enter the ring later tonight on the back of two consecutive losses. While her first loss was against Tiffany Stratton in a WWE Women's Championship on January 17, the former Damage CTRL leader also lost to The Buff Barbie's former ally Nia Jax last week on Monday night RAW. It will be interesting to see if she can get back to winning ways later tonight.

